Super Bowl LIV By The Numbers

Super Bowl LIV will be played on February 2 in Miami but there are lot of things outside the final score that matter when it comes to the numbers of a Super Bowl.

Metrics are used to figure out all kinds of numbers with the big game and WalletHub has compiled the data for some pretty interesting figures.

Here are some of the most interesting numbers surrounding Super Bowl LIV:

$5,706 is the average ticket price for a Super Bowl ticket on the secondary market

$5.6 million per 30-second commercial during Super Bowl LIV, which is up 107% since 2008

1.4 billion chicken wings are expected to be eaten during Super Bowl LIV along with at least 11.2 million pounds of chips and 10 million pounds of ribs

1 in 2 people would sacrifice their vacation days for one year in order to see their favorite team with the Super Bowl

1 in 3 would give up their annual bonus to see their favorite team win the big game

