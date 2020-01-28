Super Bowl I vs Super Bowl LIV

Many of you are not old enough to remember the first Super Bowl. It's okay, just go ask your grandpa. He will tell you when the Green Bay Packers played the Kansas City Chiefs the game was called the AFL-NFL World Championship Game.

Turn the clock forward and your grandpa may now ask you, "What's a Hard Rock Stadium?"

This season the NFL has celebrated the 100th Anniversary of the game and coming up this Sunday we get to see two exciting quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Jimmy Garoppolo. If you look around your grandpa's man cave you may spot pictures of the legendary Bart Starr and Len Dawson.

In 1967 it only cost $12 for a ticket to the big game. Today, ESPN is reporting that the most expensive club seats, which weren't an option for Super Bowl I, cost $31,200 on Ticketmaster.

The big entertainment during halftime was a pair of college marching bands. The big entertainment this Sunday is Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

One more thing, I'm not a hot dog eater but if I were attending the game this year get out of my way cause that Calle Ocho Cubano sausage and side of seafood paella has my name on it.

