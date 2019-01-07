Super Blood Wolf Moon Eclipse Coming January 20th!

I'm always interested in the meaning behind the names of full moons. The first full moon of 2019 easily has the best name of any moon I have ever heard.

What does the Super Blood Wolf Moon Eclipse coming to the skies January 20th mean?

Here is what I found in a USA Today story:

Unquestionably, the main event is the total lunar eclipse, also known as an eclipse of the moon, which will start late Sunday, Jan. 20 and finish early Monday, Jan. 21.

For the entire USA Today story click here.

I was hoping to find out this would increase the chances of us seeing something cool like a werewolf.

It looks like we will have to settle for a brighter sky and our cats running around like they are werewolf's for this Super Blood Wolf Moon Eclipse.

Sources: USA Today