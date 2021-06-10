Sunny’s Pizzeria Wants You To Paint A Mural On Their Building

Sunny's Pizzeria is located at 1801 S. Walts Avenue near the Augustana and USF Campuses. It has been open for a couple of years now and they're looking to spruce up the building.

They are offering $1,000 to whoever wins them over with their idea for a mural on the side of their building.

Sunny's Pizzeria will cover the cost of paint and the winner will receive the $1,000 upon completion of the mural.

The theme is 'You Can Make It in Sioux Falls'.

They're looking for out-of-the-box ideas. So nothing obvious like pizza or dogs. Bonus points if the mural is interactive.

Be warned, the building cannot be modified in any way. So no sanding down the wall or anything. You get what you get.

The mural will be approximately 12ft x 20ft.

So, if you would like to throw your hat in the ring, here is what you have to do:

1. Fill out the application packet that you can find here by July 4th.

2. The Sunny's Pizzeria peeps will pick their favorite by July 9th.

3. If you are the chosen one you will be notified!

The goal is to have the mural done by September 1st. Just in time for college students to be back on campus.

If you'd like some inspiration from other Sioux Falls murals, click here.

Good luck and I can't wait to see what ends up on that wall!