Summit League Well Represented on NBA Summer League Rosters

The 2019 NBA Summer League schedule tips off this weekend (July 5-6) in Las Vegas with a trio of former Summit League standouts taking part.

South Dakota State's Mike Daum, the Summit's all-time leading scorer, will play for the Portland Trail Blazers. Purdue Fort Wayne's John Konchar will suit up for the Memphis Grizzlies, while Western Illinois' Brandon Gilbeck is on the roster of the Denver Nuggets.

Daum, a three-time conference Player of the Year, was the only player in Division I last season to average better than 25 points (25.3) and ten rebounds (11.7) a game.

His NBA Summer League schedule begins July 6 when the Blazers play the Detroit Pistons at 2:30 PM Central Time.

Konchar, who joined Daum on the Summit's first team last season, is the first men's basketball player in NCAA Division I history to reach the 2,000-point, 1,000-rebound, 500-assist, and 200-steal plateaus.

He'll tipoff with the Grizzlies July 6 against the Indiana Pacers at 6:00 PM Central Time.

Gilbeck, who finished his career fourth all-time in the Summit League record books with 285, plays with the Nuggets against the Phoenix Suns, July 5 at 10:30 PM Central Time.

The NBA Summer League features a team from all 30 NBA franchises along with the Croatian and Chinese national teams. All 32 teams will compete in a tournament-style schedule and play four preliminary games before the top eight teams are seeded into a Championship bracket. The remaining 24 teams will each play in a consolation game and the tournament culminates with a title game scheduled for July 15 at 8:00 PM Central Time on ESPN2.