Summit League Tournament Semi Finals Today

Purdue Fort Wayne (PFW) lit up the first half of Sunday's game and made 11 triples and doubled up South Dakota on the scoreboard leading to a 96-70 Mastodon victory in the Summit League Tournament at the Sanford PREMIER Center. USD head coach Todd Lee’s first season at the helm concludes with a 13-17 mark. PFW advances to the semifinals for the first time since 2016 and will face second-seeded Omaha in a semifinal matchup tonight at 8:30 PM.

In game one Western Illinois the number-8 seed who took down number one South Dakota State will play North Dakota State at 6:00 PM.

Eight-time and defending Summit League Tournament champion South Dakota State won the opening tip in Saturday's tournament opener against Purdue Fort Wayne and reigning Summit League player of the year Macy Miller led all players in the game and four Jackrabbits in double figures with 24 points. SDSU plays the four-seed Oral Roberts in the semis at 12:00 PM today.

With the University of South Dakota Women rolling to a 74-51 quarterfinal victory over North Dakota State on Saturday, the Coyotes will face number-6 North Dakota in the second afternoon game today.

Source: University of South Dakota,South Dakota State University

