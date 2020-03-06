Summit League Tournament Parking Options

The 2020 Summit League Tournament begins on Saturday and with crowds expected to once again be very big parking may be at a premium.

During this year's events, there will be limited VIP parking on the Southside of the building at a cost.

All the rest of the parking in the lots surrounding the Premier Center and Howard Wood Field will be free and first come first serve.

Additionally, in years past you have seen overflow parking expand to the side streets in the adjacent neighborhoods to the Premier Center as well.

Here is a look at the parking map for this year's tournament.

Regardless if you plan on parking in the VIP lot or the free lots, Assistant GM Jim Johnson of the Denny Sanford Premier Center had some advice for patrons this weekend "Arrive Early".

The 2020 Summit League Tournament runs from March 7-10 and tickets can be found at the box office and at Ticketmaster.com.