Summit League Tournament Boosts Sioux Falls Economy

The Summit League Tournament is putting Sioux Falls on the national sports stage and it has been a boost for local businesses.

As out of state fans pack the Premier Center, area businesses are seeing a host of new customers.

Heather Christensen is a manager at Crooked Pint Ale House.

She told Dakota News Now, "This time of year this is a great shot in the arm, people are eating in the restaurants, they're buying gas, they're staying in the hotels, they're shopping."

The restaurant is across the street from the Premiere center and they have been very busy.

"It's been pretty amazing actually. We got a pretty good crowd on Saturday," Christensen said.

Exposure from the Summit League Tournament benefits the Sioux Falls economy as millions are pumped into the community, according to Dakota News Now.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app