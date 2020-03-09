Summit League Semifinals

Fans of South Dakota schools will be cheering for the ladies in the semifinals of the 2020 Summit League Championship as both USD and SDSU win. But, in the men's quarterfinals the Coyotes and Jackrabbits see their seasons come to an end.

In first round action Purdue Fort Wayne advances with a 77-74 win over South Dakota State University on Saturday. And Sunday's final North Dakota beat South Dakota 74-71

Fans will have a back to back day at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center beginning at 12:00 PM when South Dakota women meet Oral Roberts. That game to be followed by SDSU and North Dakota State.

The evening session belongs to the men when North Dakota State and Oral Roberts tip at 6:30 PM. UND and Purdue Fort Wayne wrap up the night approximately 8:30 PM.

The Championship round on Tuesday, March 10, the women play at 1:00 PM and men at 8:00 PM.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app