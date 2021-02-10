Summit League, NSIC Basketball this Weekend

Last week we saw the I-29 rivalry game in the Summit League with the Coyotes and Jackrabbits. This week the inner-city battle between NSIC men’s basketball teams Augustana University and the University of Sioux Falls will be played at the Stewart Center Friday and Saturday.

USF (4-2) is coming off a split against Wayne State while Augie (4-5) only played one of two against Southwest Minnesota State this past weekend.

For the women, USF (7-2) will be hosted by Augustana (6-3) at the Sanford Pentagon.

Circling back to the Summit League it will be SDSU (5-1) traveling to Tulsa, Oklahoma to play Oral Roberts (7-3). The Coyotes (9-1) head to Grand Forks to play the Fighting Hawks (5-7).

The Lady Jacks who are perfect in Summit League play (8-0) and ranked nationally at number 23, gave fans a sweep last weekend when USD came to Frost Arena. South Dakota State women are also in Tulsa for a pair this weekend.

The Coyotes (6-2) are at North Dakota (2-9). They will be led by forwarding Myah Selland who earned her fifth Summit League Player of the Week award of the season. Selland is averaging a Summit League-best 19.2 points per game.