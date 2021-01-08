Summit League Basketball This Weekend, SDSU & USD

The conference schedule begins tonight for the South Dakota State University men's basketball program. Coming into this weekend the Jackrabbits (6-3) are coming off a 93-50 win over Mount Marty. Stats show the Jackrabbits have won 25 home games in a row, the fifth-longest active streak in Division I.

This will be the season home opener for SDSU at Frost Arena taking on Western Illinois (2-7) Friday and Saturday. Tip time both nights is 7:30 PM.

South Dakota State women (7-2) will lead off the double-header weekend at 5:00 PM Friday and Saturday against Western Illinois (2-8).

The Lady Jacks were impressive in the non-conference portion of the season with wins over three nationally-ranked opponents.

The University of South Dakota men and women are in Kansas City (5-6) this weekend for a pair.

USD men (4-6) are riding a three-game win streak and will look to stay undefeated in conference play. Stanley Umude was recently named the Summit League Men's Athlete of the Month for December.

South Dakota women (6-3) have Preseason Summit League Player of the Year Hannah Sjerven leading the team this weekend. The Yotes are one of seven schools nationally with three players averaging 15 or more points per game.

Sjerven could reach 1,000 career points this weekend.