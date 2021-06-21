Summit League Basketball Mirror Schedule Format

The Summit League men's and women's basketball season will see a new format in place for the upcoming year as league officials have put their stamp of approval on an 18-game season.

According to the Summit League, each team will play nine home and nine away games in a double round-robin format that will typically feature games every Thursday and Saturday. League opening games are scheduled for December 20 and 22 which are the only exceptions to the schedule.

The University of South Dakota begins the season with back-to-back games against Oral Roberts and Kansas City. South Dakota State University will participate in the Crossover Classic in November then have KC and ORU on alternating nights in December.

The Summit League welcomes a new member to even out play as the St. Thomas Tommies make it ten teams.

Looking ahead, the Summit League Championships will be played at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, March 5-8.