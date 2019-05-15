Summer’s Coming, How Effective And Safe Is Your Sunscreen?

It's been a long winter. It's been a cloudy and very wet spring.

Bring on summer!

With Memorial Day just around the corner, the unofficial start of summer means warm temperatures and lot's of beautiful sunshine. Finally getting outdoors for tons of activities and basking in that sun.

But too much sun can be dangerous, so you lather on that sunscreen. Ahh, now your safe. Or are you?

CNN is reporting that a study by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found nearly two thirds of all sunscreens evaluated wouldn't pass safety tests. The report went on to say over 60% didn't offer adequate protection or contained potentially harmful chemicals.

Read the complete article here . The study involves only a fraction of the sunscreen products sold in the United States. After all, the FDA estimates there's over 12,000 sunscreen products available.

So, do your sunscreen homework and have a fun and safe summer.