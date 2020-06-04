Summer Lunches From Sioux Falls School District

The Sioux Falls School District (SFSD) continues to assist families now that the school year has officially ended. And one perk that will continue is the free food service program that offers lunch to all students up to age 18.

The lunch program will continue through Friday, August 14th. The SFSD offers free grab and go sack lunches every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Breakfast is available too on Monday's and Wednesday's.

Below are the locations where the lunches can be picked up:

Laura B. Anderson-1600 N. Wayland Avenue

Hawthorne-601 N. Spring Avenue

Lowell-710 W. 18th Street

Hayward-400 N. Valley View Road

Terry Redlin-1721 E. Austin Street

Anne Sullivan-3701 E. 3rd Street

Food Service Center-1101 N. Western Avenue

As families take advantage of this service there are no income guidelines you must follow, no paperwork is required and no ID is necessary.