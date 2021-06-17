Summer Camp for Adults with Food and Booze Included? Yes Please!

Right now my daughter is at a summer camp doing summer camp things. There's also a camp where adults can do the same thing, except it includes booze.

In the heavily wooded area, central Wisconsin is where Camp Halcyon takes place. It's a summer camp for adults 21 and older to go away for a long weekend and enjoy life in a simpler way. And food and drinks are all included in the price.

You will stay in a rustic cabin made for four people, which can include your significant other. On their website, they say it is not "glamping." There is no electricity in the cabins unless there is a medical reason for it.

As for what there is to do while you are there? Lots of regular old camp things you did as a kid like canoeing, kayaking, beach volleyball, archery, and arts and crafts. There are also lots of things you weren't allowed to do as a kid that you can at Camp Halcyon, like wine tasting, ax and knife throwing, paintball, and making beer.

As for the price of this camp, I thought it was pretty reasonable. For three nights and two whole days there, with the arrival and departure days being fairly limited, the cost is $499 per person. That does include food and drink. Yes, the drinks, Bloody Marys, Mimosas, whiskey, beer, wine, are all included. But you won't be able to spend the entire day boozing because the bar is closed in the afternoon for safety reasons during activities (like throwing axes and knives and shooting arrows probably).

You can still being your cell phone, but why would you want to other than to take pics. The whole point is to disconnect from the damn thing for a couple of days.

It's not as rustic as I like to camp, living out of a tent and sleeping on the ground, but it does sound like a good time.