Subaru Recalling 870k Vehicles For Two Separate Problems

Subaru is voluntarily recalling 871,205 vehicles through two separate recalls. The company states that there have been no reported accidents or injuries related to the recalls.

The first recall involves 2017 through 2019 Impreza and 2018 through 2019 Crosstrek models and covers 466,205 vehicles.

This recall is to check and/or update the engine control module programming and to replace all ignition coils which could eventually degrade leading to starting or stalling issues. The company says the incident rates have been extremely low and the recall is being done out of "an abundance of caution." The company says no accidents or injuries have been reported due to this issue.

The second recall is for the 2019 Subaru Forester and 2019 Subaru Crosstrek models and covers 405,000 vehicles.

This recall will examine the rear stabilizer bracket bolts which could come loose over time. If the bar came loose, it could interfere with and cause damage to other components. Incident rates are very low and the company says there have been no reported accidents or injuries.

Owners of the affected vehicles will be notified by mail. Subaru encourages owners to contact an authorized dealership as soon as they receive a notification.