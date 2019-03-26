Sturgis Girl Would Frequently Run Away According to Parents

Serenity Dennard the 9-year-old girl that ran away from a Children's Home in the Black Hills nearly two months ago is still missing.

Dennard's parents now say their daughter had a history of running away.

KSFY TV is reporting that Chad and Kasandra Dennard told the Rapid City Journal, their daughter would plan frequent escapes. According to the Dennard's, Serenity would often pack a suitcase and leave the family's home in Sturgis, South Dakota during the middle of the night.

The situation became so frequent the Dennard's needed to install an alarm system in the home to prevent it from happening.

As KSFY reports, on February 3, Serenity ran away from the Black Hills Children's Home in Rapid City. At the time she fled, Serenity was not dressed properly to cope with the frigid temps found all too often in February in South Dakota.

According to KSFY, at this time, authorities fear the chances of Dennard surviving the elements due to the way she was dressed are unlikely, especially if she was outside for an extended period of time.

Authorities insist that finding Serenity remains their top priority.

If you have any information that can aid authorities in their search for Serenity Dennard, you're asked to please contact the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 394-6115 .

