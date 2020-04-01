Sturdevant’s is Still Here to Help With Your Vehicles’ Needs

The past few weeks have been difficult, to say the least on so many local businesses. Never the less, some still have the ability to be open and are able to serve the citizens of their community.

Sturdevant's is considered “critical essential service of the transportation industry” and thus will continue to offer its services at this time, and is here for whatever vehicle parts their mechanics or customers may need.

Store hours are ever-changing with the progression of COVID-19 throughout our communities, which is why Sturdevant's is encouraging customers to call their local store location to ask about hours and services that are available at this time.

Customers can also take advantage of Sturdevant's new online ordering service available at, mysturdevants.com , this provides a great option that can be paired with curbside pickup.

If you should have any questions, feel free to give them a call.

