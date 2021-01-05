New year, new month, new stuff happening!

2020 is in the rearview mirror and we are full steam ahead! Bring it on 2021!

I've compiled some stuff to look forward to in January. There is something for everybody this month. Tons of sports, TV premieres, and even bagel and peanut butter enthusiasts have a reason to celebrate.

The NFL playoffs start this Saturday, January 9th

Alabama and Ohio State face off in college football's National Championship next Monday, January 11th

The Winter X Games start January 29th

"The Bachelor" premiered last night

Fox's "Name That Tune" reboot lands January 6th

"Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" and "The Chase" hit ABC on January 7th

HBO's Tiger Woods documentary airs this Sunday, January 10th

CW's "Walker, Texas Ranger" reboot hits January 21st (I didn't even know this was a thing, but I'm super excited!)

The Presidential Inauguration is on January 20th

Grammy Awards will air on CBS on January 31st

Martin Luther King Day on January 18th

Houseplant Appreciation Day is the 10th

Clean Your Desk Day is the 11th

National Bagel Day is the 15th

National Popcorn Day is the 19th

Peanut Butter Day is the 24th

Holocaust Remembrance Day is the 27th

National Hot Chocolate Day is the 31st

So, there ya go. Mark you calendars and celebrate accordingly.

What are you most looking forward to?