Study: South Dakota Struggles With Financial Literacy

When it comes to being responsible with our hard-earned money, those of us in South Dakota tend to be quite a bit behind the curve compared to the rest of the country.

A new WalletHub survey of the most financially literate places in America has the Mount Rushmore State sixth from the bottom overall at number-46.

To determine a state's ranking, the site looked at financial-education programs and consumer habits measured in 17 different metrics, ranging from high-school financial literacy grades to the share of adults with emergency savings accounts.

Get our free mobile app

The results were broken down into three key categories:

Wallet Literacy (based on nearly 30,000 responses nationwide)

Financial Planning & Habits (spending, saving, retirement planning)

Financial Knowledge & Education (high school graduation rates, percentage of adults attending financial planning classes, etc.)

South Dakota scored in the bottom half in literacy (39th) and knowledge (29th) while checking in one spot from the bottom (50th) in planning.

LEAST FINANCIALLY LITERATE STATES/DISTRICTS (WalletHub)

Alaska Louisiana Arkansas Mississippi New Mexico South Dakota Oklahoma West Virginia Washington DC Rhode Island

The financial outlook is not all bleak for South Dakota. The state does have the sixth-highest average credit score ranking in the nation.

As for the state's that fared well in financial literacy, two of our neighbors - Minnesota and Iowa - made the top ten:

MOST FINANCIALLY LITERATE STATES/DISTRICTS (WalletHub)

Virginia Utah Colorado New Hampshire New Jersey Maine Minnesota Iowa Washington North Carolina