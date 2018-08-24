STUDY: South Dakota Least Expensive Place To Take A Date

A study by Match.com says South Dakota is the cheapest state in the nation to take out a date. I don't know if this is because South Dakotains are just frugal or if there just aren't as many expenive date night options.

Match.com figured the overall average for a night our for two in the United States is at $102.32. This factors in meals for two, a bottle of wine, and a couple of movie tickets).

The study are also reported that on average a single American spends around $1500.00 a year on dates. Here are some of the Average Prices of a Date in Some of the United States:

South Dakota - $38.27

Minnesota - $109.81

Iowa - $50.90

Nebraska - $48.91

Wisconsin - $73.21

Colorado - $109.12

Illinois - $157.96

North Dakota - $42.42

Montana - $55.57

Wyoming - $52.10

Ohio - $80.41

North Carolina - $88.53

Texas - $110.99

Florida - $128.82

California - $226.35

Hawaii - $239.96

New York - $297.27

New Jersey - $259.60

David Foster / Yahoo Finance

So what do you think you spend, on average, for a night out around Sioux Falls?