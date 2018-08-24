STUDY: South Dakota Least Expensive Place To Take A Date
A study by Match.com says South Dakota is the cheapest state in the nation to take out a date. I don't know if this is because South Dakotains are just frugal or if there just aren't as many expenive date night options.
Match.com figured the overall average for a night our for two in the United States is at $102.32. This factors in meals for two, a bottle of wine, and a couple of movie tickets).
The study are also reported that on average a single American spends around $1500.00 a year on dates. Here are some of the Average Prices of a Date in Some of the United States:
- South Dakota - $38.27
- Minnesota - $109.81
- Iowa - $50.90
- Nebraska - $48.91
- Wisconsin - $73.21
- Colorado - $109.12
- Illinois - $157.96
- North Dakota - $42.42
- Montana - $55.57
- Wyoming - $52.10
- Ohio - $80.41
- North Carolina - $88.53
- Texas - $110.99
- Florida - $128.82
- California - $226.35
- Hawaii - $239.96
- New York - $297.27
- New Jersey - $259.60
So what do you think you spend, on average, for a night out around Sioux Falls?