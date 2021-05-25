Study Says This Is How South Dakota Likes To Eat It’s Steak

It's Memorial Day weekend this weekend. That means a three-day holiday for folks across the nation. Memorial Day commemorates the men and women who died while in the military service of this country.

But along with that Memorial Day has become the traditional kick-off of summer. A time when family and friends get together for backyard BBQs and fun. We all know there is a lot of pressure on the grill master to produce each person's meat entree to the correct doneness.

This brings up the topic of 'how do you like your steak prepared? Do you like your meat rare, medium-rare, medium, medium-well, or well done?

In a recent study, Zippia figured out just how each state eats their steak. They explained that “to hash out each states’ favorite way to have their steak cooked we turned to Google Trends. We then aggregated the search trends for the common degrees you can cook steak. From there, we determined what steak type is searched a disproportionately, high amount in each state.”

Get our free mobile app

Some of the results in the midwest for How Each State Eats Their Steak include:

South Dakota – RARE

Minnesota – WELL DONE

Iowa – MEDIUM WELL

North Dakota – MEDIUM

Nebraska – Medium Rare

Wisconsin – Medium Rare

Surprisingly there are quite a few states that prefer their steaks WELL DONE. Including California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and West Virginia.

That's a lot of states where people would pay good money for an overcooked piece of beef. In the TV Show “King of the Hill” when Bobby asked his dad Hank Hill who was grilling steaks, “What if someone wants theirs well done?” Hank responded, “We ask them politely yet firmly to leave.”