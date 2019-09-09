Study Says South Dakota NOT As Happy As Minnesota and Iowa

Vocabulary.com defines 'happiness' as that feeling that comes over you when you know life is good and you can't help but smile. It's the opposite of sadness. Happiness is a sense of well-being, joy, or contentment. When people are successful, or safe, or lucky, they feel happiness.

Are you happy where you live? What makes you happy? Is it money, health, family, and friends?

WalletHub has tried to figure out just which are the 'Happiest States' in the United States. In order to determine the happiest states in America, they compared the 50 states across three key dimensions: 1) Emotional & Physical Well-Being, 2) Work Environment and 3) Community & Environment.

When looking for the 'Happiest States' South Dakota didn't do nearly as good as Iowa or Minnesota. Here is how some of the states ranked in the WalletHub study:

1-Hawaii

2-Utah

3-Minnesota

4-California

5-New Jersey

6-Idaho

7-Massachusetts

8-Maryland

9-Nebraska

10-Connecticut

11-Iowa

12-North Dakota

25-Wisconsin

27-South Dakota

34-Wyoming

49-Arkansas

50-West Virginia