Study Says South Dakota Among Top 10 Worst State Economies

Living in South Dakota you know the state has it's successes and challenges. If you watch and listen to all the current political ads running around our state we are in a real world of hurt.

And according to a new study from Wallethub, South Dakota's state economy is amount the worst in the nation. Among the Bottom 10 States with the Worst Economies are:

42. New Mexico

43. Hawaii

44. Oklahoma

45. South Dakota

46. Maine

47. Arkansas

48. West Virginia

49. Alaska

50. Mississippi

51. Louisiana

Here are the Top 10 States with the Best Economies:

1. Washington

2. Utah

3. Massachusetts

4. California

5. Colorado

6. District of Columbia

7. Idaho

8. Oregon

9. Georgia

10. Texas

In creating this lise WalletHub says they "compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three key dimensions: 1) Economic Activity, 2) Economic Health and 3) Innovation Potential.

We evaluated those dimensions using 28 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the highest economic performance."

