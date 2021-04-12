Street Performer Gets Mpls Cop To Sing Prince Song With Him

In a time when the Minneapolis Police Department is experiencing many challenges, it's nice to see a feel-good story coming out of the Twin Cities.

Guitaro5000 is a street performer who posts fun videos on his Youtube page. He states: “I want you to believe in yourself, to be free, and to love others. So I make YouTube videos to help you do more of that. On this channel, you will see: Me playing your favorite songs to make you smile Me playing my original music, and they are all about those times in life when you fall down but get back up again.”

In this video, Guitaro5000 gets a Minneapolis Police Officer to sing the Prince song 'Kiss' with him. The officer is a bit reluctant but the persistent performer convinces the Officer to sing one word of Prince's song...the most important lyric ... 'Kiss'

Clip Transcript :

Man: You don't have to be rich to be my girl. You don't have to be cool be to rule my world. Ain't no particular sign I'm more compatible with, I just want your extra time and your...

Police Officer: Kiss

Man: That's right.

Officer: There you go.