Strawbale Winery’s Harvest Festival Need-to-Knows

These days we're all looking for ways to get together and yet be socially distant. The great outdoors is what many people have turned to in that effort. So it really is kind of handy that Strawbale Winery's Harvest Festival is just that kind of event.

It's coming up on Saturday, October 10th, from 11 AM to 5 PM, near Renner. Admission is free and there will be pumpkin painting ($2 pumpkins), music, a petting zoo, and games. Food trucks will be available for lunch and dinner goodies, and of course, there will be plenty of amazing Strawbale products for you to sip and sample.

Additionally, there will be a number of South Dakota-made vendors with items ranging from pottery to pickles, fashion accessories, soup mixes, and lots more! So bring chairs and be ready to shop, sip, sit, listen to live music from The Shamrockers, and enjoy!

There are a few no-nos to be aware of:

No pets

No coolers

No outside food or beverages

This of course is a celebration of harvest time, but also an opportunity for families, and social bubble groups, to spend time together enjoying traditional fall activities. The minute you step onto the grounds of the winery, with its 100-year-old barn and beautiful surroundings you'll feel a bit more relaxed.

So set up a reminder for yourself about the Strawbale Harvest Festival so you don't miss the chance to breathe some fresh country air while having a whole lot of fun!