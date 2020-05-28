Strawbale Winery Summer Porch Series Is a Go for 2020

As the official start of summer quickly approaches, I was happy to see the Strawbale summer music series will not end up being a COVID-19 causality this year.

Strawbale's Summer Porch Series and their Sangria Sundays are set to get underway in early June.

As Dakota News Now reports, the summer series of music is set to make its Sioux Empire debut for 2020 on Thursday (June 4) at the popular winery.

The folks at Strawbale invite Sioux Empire residents to come out every Thursday throughout the summer months, to enjoy a glass of wine, while enjoying all the great music they've lined up, or should I say vined up for the summer. Okay, that was a really bad attempt at humor, sorry!

Wine and music lovers alike will be able to visit Strawbale on Thursday evenings from 5:00 to 8:00 PM to browse wares from local and regional artisans, enjoy the sounds of select musicians and sample the fare of local gourmets.

You'll be able to do all of that, with a glass of your favorite vino in hand, of course.

Strawbale wants you to know they plan to implement COVID-19 safety measures to help keep their valued guests safe throughout the summer.

According to Dakota News Now, event organizers plan to practice social distancing, along with limiting the capacity of people allowed in the tasting room.

Those people looking to slow down a little bit on the weekends and enjoy the slower pace of country life are invited to visit Strawbale for their Sangria Sundays.

The Sangria Sundays live music, and wine tasting event is planned for every Sunday from 1:00 to 4:00 PM through the end of September.

Get directions to the Strawbale Winery and learn more about both wine tasting events here.

Source: Dakota News Now