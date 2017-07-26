My friend Beth Warden (our news director) and I love to sing. Two summers ago, Beth heard about Strawbale Winery's Folk Off & Rib Challenge and we decided to take part in the singing competition (yup, that's us in the above photo). There was only one problem as we saw it. Well maybe two.

We didn't have a band and we aren't folk singers. Luckily, we knew a few great musicians we pressed into servitude and then we simply "folked-up" songs we already knew, added a few which could pass for folk songs and went for it.

It was a beautiful summer day out at Strawbale Winery, although it was 8 million degrees in the sun, which was shining directly on the stage. When we left the stage about 10 minutes later, I was sure I had left a sweat puddle where I had been standing! Needless to say we didn't win, but we sure had fun trying.

If you happen to have a folk group, a hankering for some delicious ribs or just want to hang out at one of the most mellow and fun events this summer, you should know the 5th Annual Strawbale Winery Folk Off & Rib Challenge is Saturday (July 29) from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM.

The musicians who participate are competing for Judge's Choice and People's Choice trophies as well as the honor of performing at the Sioux River Folk Festival the following weekend. The music starts at 10:00 AM and goes on through the day with the Red Willow Band headlining at 7:00 PM.

The BBQ competition is going on from 10:00 AM to Noon, with one People's Choice winner. Your ticket is your vote. So sample all of them and if you're not too full, go back for a meal of your favorite!

Tickets are $15 in advance at Strawbale and online, or $20 the day of the event. Funds raised will be supporting the Friends of Traditional Music and the Boys & Girls Club of the Sioux Empire.

There are a few no-nos: No outside food, beverages or pets. But do bring your kids and your lawn chairs and don't forget the sunscreen!

For more information call 605-543-5071, or follow them on Facebook and online.

