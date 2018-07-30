It’s official: We’ll be waiting a little bit longer for the next chapter in the Stranger Things saga, but according to Netflix , it’ll be worth it. The delay — and the reason behind it — was formally confirmed over the weekend at the streaming giant’s panel at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, where the company’s VP of original content also discussed what fans can expect from Stranger Things Season 3.

Via IndieWire , Netflix VP of original content Cindy Holland confirmed the delay of Stranger Things 3 . Unlike Seasons 1 and 2, which debuted (appropriately) in the fall, Season 3 won’t arrive until summer 2019. Per Holland, series creators the Duffer brothers are just trying to make sure the next installment of Stranger Things is up to snuff:

It’s a hand-crafted show. The Duffer Brothers and Shawn Levy have worked really hard … and want to deliver something bigger and better than they did last year. They want to take the time to get it right. I think it will be a fantastic season and will be worth the wait.

That doesn’t give us much to go on, but at least it’s not bad news. Although we’ll have to wait several months for the next chapter, Netflix has already released a cool sneak peek at Stranger Things 3 . The promo shows off a new mall that’s opened in Hawkins, where everyone’s favorite head of hair, Steve (Joe Keery) will be working — and where he’ll meet a new character named Robin (Maya Hawke):

Robin is described as an “alternative girl who is equal parts sharp and playful.” Again, not much to go on, and given the delay, we might not learn much more for a little while longer.