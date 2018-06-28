In an effort to boost their breakfast sales, McDonald's is looking at the idea from a classic sitcom from the 90's. Remember the scene from Seinfeld where Elaine only wanted to eat the muffin top? Well McDonald's is taking that idea and adding it to their menu!

Reports are that the company has been trying out the muffin-top idea in parts of the country since last year.

The new menu item will have three different muffins to choose from: blueberry, double chocolate chip and lemon poppy seed 'topper' varieties. The company has not said when or if the muffin tops will be available in all its restaurants.

Now according to Fox News , Spike Feresten, the man who wrote the Seinfeld episode in which Elaine and her former boss go into business selling muffin tops, has said he wants the company to cough up “a billion dollars” after they announced plans to start selling the muffin tops.

