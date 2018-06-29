Storytelling Kalon Project Coming to Sioux Falls Friday July 6th

I believe storytelling is one of the most powerful tools we have on this planet for learning from each other, and healing each other.

I am excited that Jillian, and Chelsea pulled together these incredible, and important stories for all of us to experience.

From The Kalon Project press release:

Kalon by definition means “beauty that is more than skin deep.” That idea is exactly what we want to portray with this audio and visual art exhibition. We have discovered 22 amazing stories of people from around our community that has given us hope, admiration, and love. We now feel compelled to share those stories with the world.

22 people from the area will share their beautiful stories with us as The Kalon Project brings the power of personal storytelling to Sioux Falls.

The stories of hope, inspiration, and love will be available enjoy throughout month of July.

The Kalon Project kicks off Friday, July 6th at 6:00 pm at Rehfeld's Art & Framing 210 S Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls.

For more details on The Kalon Project check out their Facebook page.

