Storybook Land Set to Open Its 43rd Anniversary on Monday

Storybook land in Aberdeen, South Dakota has been a main attraction in the state for many years. A place where families can explore a world of imagination inspired by familiar nursery rhymes such as Humpty Dumpty and Hickory Dickory Dock.

Now the popular entertainment site is opening its 43rd anniversary on Monday, April 15. 2019 at 10:00AM. If you have never been there before, it's quite an attraction. You can stroll down the yellow brick road, visit Dorothy’s Farmstead and Munchkin Land, take a ride on a 30-horse carousel, enjoy the Wizard’s Balloon ride, or scale the 24-foot tall rock climbing wall and best of all, its FREE! Tickets are for $2.25 each or a punch card of 10 rides for $17.50.

Last summer the park's Storybook Land Express landed its milionth rider. For more information go to aberdeen.sd.us or call (605) 626-7015.