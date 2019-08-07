Storm in Burke, Baseball Size Hail, Two People Injured

Hail the size of baseballs and destructive winds rolled through the town of Burke in south central South Dakota Tuesday night.

KSFY TV spoke with the Mayor of Burke, Tom Glover who says destroyed a lumberyard, and severely damaged the school building and Burke Civic Center. A number of other buildings around town were also damaged, and several trees were downed.

According to KSFY two people were hurt. Glover said their injuries are not life-threatening. One was being transported to a Sioux Falls hospital for treatment.

The town and surrounding area are without power Wednesday morning. Glover said the storm damaged a power substation, and crews are working on repairing it.

The Rosebud Electric Cooperative said customers in the Burke and Lucas area will be without power for much of the day Wednesday.

It is still unclear if the damage was caused by a tornado or straight-line winds. Glover said parts of the town received extensive damage, while other parts were left relatively untouched.