Store Hours Around Sioux Falls On New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day

The week after Christmas and New Year's is always an "awkward" period in time, especially for local and national retailers. Businesses and companies are up and running throughout the extended holiday period, however store hours may vary across the board depending on the merchant. After this unbelievably unusual year, we should have all grown accustomed to certain aspects of life looking just a bit different.

Some individuals may still have shopping to do before 2020 comes to a close. Maybe you're having a New Year's Eve party and you still need to visit the grocery store to make those final purchases to complete the evening's menu, or perhaps you decided to treat yourself to a new outfit for the occasion. Maybe you're spending a night in zooming with family and friends, and you still need some festive food and cool pajamas! Either way, stores across the country will be open for you to make those last minute purchases for your end of the year celebrations.

Offer.com recently created a list of businesses and their holiday hours for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Stores in and around the Sioux Empire whose hours are changing for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day are as follows:

New Year's Eve Store Hours (Thursday, December 31st)

HyVee: 6 AM to 6 PM

Bed, Bath & Beyond: 9 AM to 6 PM

Best Buy: 11 AM to 7 PM

Costco: 9 AM to 6 PM

CVS pharmacy: Regular store hours

Hobby Lobby: 9 AM to 5:30 PM

The Home Depot: 6 AM to 6 PM

JCPenny: 11 AM to 7 PM

Kohol's: 9 AM to 10 PM

Lowe's: 6 AM to 6 PM

Macy's: 11 AM to 6 PM

Sam's Club: 9 AM to 6 PM

Target: 8 AM to 9 PM

Walgreens: Regular store hours

Walmart: Regular store hours (Open until 10 PM or 11 PM depending on the store)

New Year's Day Store Hours (Friday, January 1st)

HyVee: 9 AM to 4 PM

Bed, Bath & Beyond: 10 AM to 8 PM

Best Buy: 10 AM to 8 PM

Costco: CLOSED

CVS pharmacy: Regular store hours

Hobby Lobby: 9 AM to 5:30 PM

The Home Depot: 9 AM to 8 PM

JCPenny: 11 AM to 7 PM

Kohol's: 9 AM to 10 PM

Lowe's: 9 AM to 6 PM

Macy's: 11 AM to 9 PM

Sam's Club: CLOSED

Target: 8 AM to 10 PM

Walgreens: Regular store hours

Walmart: Regular store hours (Open until 10 PM or 11 PM depending on the store)

