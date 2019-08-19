Storage Units in Brandon Catch Fire Saturday Night

Saturday nights thunderstorm that rolled through the Sioux Empire came complete with quite the light show courtesy of Mother Nature.

That lightning display is believed to be responsible for starting a series of storage units on fire in Brandon.

KDLT TV is reporting the Brandon Fire Department received two separate calls on Saturday, (August 17) just after 11 PM there were storage units located in the city that were reportedly on fire.

Fire crews in Brandon requested the assistance of Sioux Falls Fire Rescue in battling the blazes.

Sioux Falls Fire Department officials told KDLT, they found four storage units fully engulfed in flames upon arrival, and the fire was in the process of spreading to a camper located two feet away from the storage units that were burning.

According to KDLT, the combined crews had the blaze contained within 45 minutes of arriving. No injuries were reported as a result of the fires.

Although not confirmed, it's believed at this time the fires started from a lightning strike associated with the thunderstorm.

Source: KDLT TV