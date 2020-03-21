Stop Flushing Wipes, Even Those Labeled as Flushable

Do you have enough toilet paper to last during the COVID-19 crisis? This website will let you know. If you have enough, please stop buying more - There are people that are running out. If you are one of these people you might be tempted to use baby wipes which is OK, but you should know they can't be flushed. Experts around the country are telling people to stop flushing baby wipes, disinfecting wipes, and paper towels. If it's not toilet paper, it shouldn't be flushed.

Don't let labels fool you! Some baby wipes are labeled as "flushable" - officials say they are not! The last thing you want to deal with now is a plumbing emergency so play it safe and only flush TP.