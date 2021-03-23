Stolen Vehicle Crashed Into Tree by Drunk Driver

I've never gotten drunk, stolen a car, and gone for a joy ride before. But if I ever do I could see it ending as this one did.

According to Dakota News Now, an unidentified man was arrested after crashing a stolen pickup truck into a tree in Turner County.

The Turner County Sheriff's Office got a complaint about a driver north of Chancellor. It was there that an abandoned vehicle was found in the ditch. Not long after that, they got a report of a stolen vehicle.

Back in Chancellor, the stolen vehicle ran a stop sign at 65 miles per hour and crashed into a tree. As you would expect, the tree won.

The driver was partially ejected from the Ford F-150 and sustained serious, but not life-threatening injuries. The man was arrested for driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, and grand theft.

But if you're going drink, or even get bombed on a random Monday, just plan on not doing any of the driving yourself. I was going to suggest riding a bike, but in South Dakota, you can get charged with driving under the influence even if you are riding a bicycle. The same goes for riding a horse if you are drunk or high.