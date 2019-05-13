Stolen Sex Toys Recovered from Tyndall Man

A South Dakota man has been charged with stealing hundreds of dollars of sex toys from a residence in Tyndall.

25-year-old Brody Fuchs has been charged with second-degree burglary, a Class 3 felony, and possession of stolen property, a Class 2 misdemeanor. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 4.

The homeowner installed a video surveillance system, which captured video of Fuchs entering the private residence and leaving as well. The victim said he would notice the sex toys missing on occasion and would purchase more to replace them.

The Bon Homme County Sheriff's Department says Fuchs took "a bunch" of items. The value of the stolen sex toys was estimated at $500. Law Enforcement did not indicate if Fuchs knew the homeowners. The entire burglary was less than a minute, which may have indicated the Fuchs knew what he was looking for once he was inside.

The stolen items were discovered at Fuchs home by deputies during a search.

If you have tips regarding this or any other crime, you can contact Law Enforcement directly, or remain anonymous when reporting through Crime Stoppers of the Sioux Empire at 367-7007.