Steve Earle Coming To Anthem At Hard Rock Hotel In Sioux City

Take an element of country. Add an element of rock. Add another element of folk.

You're beginning to approach the talent of Steve Earle.

The 16 time Grammy nominated ( he's won 3 ) Steve Earle will be performing in Anthem at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sioux City Friday, August 23.

From 'Copperhead Road', and 'Guitar Town' to 'Someday' and 'Nowhere Road' and so many more fan favorites, this is one concert you will not want to miss.

His latest album Guy was released in March and is named in remembrance of his friend and mentor Guy Clark, who passed away in 2016.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, June 7 at 10:00 A.M. in person at the Rock Shop or online here .

All events in Anthem are for guests 21 years and older.