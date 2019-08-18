Stephen A Smith’s Passionate Speech to the Alabama Football Team

From time to time college football coaches will bring in passionate people to deliver inspiring speeches to their team to get them ready for the season or a specific game.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban decided to deliver the epitome of passion as he brought in ESPN's Stephen A Smith to deliver a pre season speech to the team.

After watching this passionate speech, I don't care what your line of work is, this has to get you pumped up for life.

You may agree or disagree on the opinions from time to time with Stephen A, but one thing you can't deny is his passion and knowledge for sports and it was clear in this clip.

Alabama is looking to once again win the National Championship after losing a year ago to Clemson in the title game.