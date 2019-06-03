Step Forward to Prevent Suicide Walk Educates and Supports

One of the hardest questions to answer after someone commits suicide is "why?". The reasons are usually a bewildering stew of circumstance, mental illness, genetics, and pain, ( both physical and psychological ) among others. But quite often the reason remains undiscovered.

If the reasons for suicide were better understood, it might be easier to stop. Unfortunately, this is not the way it works - - yet. Here in South Dakota suicide is the second leading cause of death for youth and young adults. Overall suicide rates in our state are up nearly 48% in the last decade and nearly 200 people died from suicide last year.

That is why events like the Step Forward to Prevent Suicide Walk are so important. The 8th Annual Walk and 5K are coming up this Sunday, (June 9) at Falls Park. Registration begins at 8 AM in the Farmer's Market shelter.

Step Forward Sioux Falls will have a 1.5-mile walk and a 5K Fun Run which will begin at 9 AM, followed by a remembrance ceremony around 10:30 AM. You can raise funds and walk or run as a team or individual, you can donate directly and you can volunteer.

All funds stay local to help prevent suicide and support people who have lost loved ones. For more information see the Helpline Center online , on Facebook or call Janet Harvey at 1-605-274-1418.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide call 211 here in South Dakota or toll-free at 1-800-273-8255, 24 hours-a-day.

Sources: Helpline Center , South Dakota Suicide Prevention , WebMD , Beyond Blue , and National Suicide Prevention Lifeline .