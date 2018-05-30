Stensland Offers Free Ice Cream Cones

June is Dairy Month and in celebration Stensland Family Farms on 41st street is giving away ice cream!

Well, hold on, before you get too excited, let me explain. Every Saturday in June, Stensland Family Farms will be giving away free kids mini soft serve cones. Obviously, they will go fast, so it is only while supplies last and only one per customer per visit. No need to get greedy. There are five Saturdays in June so there will be plenty of opportunities. Plus, there are so many flavors to try, this is the perfect opportunity to give five different flavors a whirl.

I've been to Stensland a couple times and I have never been disappointed. Literally, the hardest part is picking a flavor. Good thing they give you unlimited samples! You can check out my first time at Stensland here.

Stensland Family Farms is located at 3101 W. 41st St. and they are open 11:30 until 10 PM on Saturdays.

If ice cream isn't your thing, Stensland Family Farms offers lots of other stuff like milk, butter, cheese, cheese curds, and even paninis.

The farm itself is located in Larchwood, IA and everything they sell is farm to table!

For more information check out their Facebook page or website .

Happy Dairy Month!!

