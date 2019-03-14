I've said it before and I'll say it again. It's never too cold for iced coffee or ice cream.

This philosophy lead me to Stensland Family Farms location in Sioux Falls to try one of their limited edition flavors! As a Sioux City native, this flavor is near and dear to my heart, Chocolate Bing Cherry! It's the ice cream version of a Twin Bing!

The ice cream is made with pieces of Maraschino cherries, chopped peanuts, and Twin Bing chunks! And it tastes as good as it sounds.

Twin Bings seem to be one of those candy bars that people either love or hate, but I love them! So this ice cream had a lot to live up to and it did not disappoint. When you get a spoonful of that creamy cherry ice cream with a chunk of Twin Bing, you've hit the jackpot!

And just in case you didn't know, Twin Bings are made in Sioux City, IA at the Palmer Candy Company ! 712 Represent!

Anyway, keeping with the candy bar theme, I also got a scoop of the Candy Bar ice cream! I don't regret it. Not one bit.

I don't know how much longer they'll have the Chocolate Bing Cherry flavor so don't dilly dally. Get in sooner rather than later to try it! You won't regret it!