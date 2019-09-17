Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is Out for the Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown over the last year to new teams and now they have lost their starting quarterback to a injury.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen is reporting that Ben Roethlisberger will have season ending surgery on his elbow.

The Steelers released a statement saying that he will have the surgery this week and will be out the rest of the 2019 season.

This comes on the heels of a 0-2 start for Pittsburgh and a off-season where many speculated that this could be Big Ben's final season anyways considering his constant flirtation with retirement.

As a Steelers fan, I have no problem with this being Ben's final season.

Clearly, he isn't the same QB on the field and his lack of leadership off it accompanied with his continued efforts for the story lines to be about him, makes me happy to move on.

Mason Rudolph will take over the starting role and he had some good moments in their loss to Seattle.

If this season does go completely south, the Steelers could land with a good draft slot and a future franchise quarterback in this years draft class.

Time will tell on both fronts and if Big Ben will ever play again, but one thing is clear, Ben Roethlisberger is out the rest of the 2019 season.