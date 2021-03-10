Staycation? The 10 Best Things To Do In Sioux Falls This Summer

When summer comes around, I like to channel my inner Clark Griswold and either hop on a plane or drive across the country in the Family Truckster to see the world's largest ball of twine.

I've seen a lot of the US in my travels, but there is something to be said about staying close to home and checking out what Sioux Falls has to offer. And in the age of COVID, many touristy things around the country are still shut down.

So whether you are new to Sioux Falls or have lived here your whole life, here are a few well-known, and not-so-well-known attractions to see in the city. This is in no way an exhaustive list but should be considered a good place to start.

The list from Best Things South Dakota:

Falls Park - The attraction that the city is named after gets the top spot.

Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History - See 1,000 animals from 137 species. It takes a few visits to check out all the cool stuff there.

The Butterfly House & Aquarium - Enter the tropical conservatory and be among 800 butterflies flying around you. And don't forget to check out the 10 aquariums.

St. Joseph Cathedral - You don't have to be Catholic to appreciate the grand architecture of this 100-year-old cathedral that is on the National Register of Historic Places.

SculptureWalk - Lining the streets of downtown Sioux Falls, the Walk is a constantly changing art exhibit. Artists place their work on the Walk for one year and most of the works are for sale.

Pettigrew Home & Museum - Completed in 1889, this Queen Anne style house was home to Richard Pettigrew, South Dakota's first full-term US Senator. The house contains several historical artifacts that Pettigrew collected from around the world.

WoodGrain Brewing Company - When you get thirsty, stop in for a cool drink from their own microbrewery and learn how beer is made.

Wild Water West - This is the summertime fun spot. Challenge your friends and family to a game of mini-golf or take some swings in the batting cages. Cool down on those hot South Dakota summer days on the waterslides and lazy river. A season pass is a great value.

Sioux Empire Medical Museum - Located on the main campus of Sanford Health in central Sioux Falls. It's a journey through medical history. See displays of medical equipment from the last 100 years.

Denny Sanford Premier Center - As sports, concerts, and events begin to come back online in 2021, you will see them all at South Dakota's premier venue.

