Stay Out of Omaha, They Have the Worst Drivers in the Country!

If you are planning a weekend trip down to Omaha in the near future, be warned! Omaha has the worst drivers in the nation! The study comes from Quote Wizard that says Omaha has the worst drivers of any of the top 75 most populous markets in the United States. The website used data from 2017 that included accidents, speeding tickets, DUI's, and citations.

Last year Omaha came in at eighth-worst but jumped up to number one this year due to an increase in accidents, speeding and driving violations. While drivers in Omaha managed to decrease their DUI rate, it wasn't enough to keep them out of the top spot.

Here are the rest of the top 5:

2.) Riverside, California

3.) Sacramento, California

4.) Columbus, Ohio

5.) San Franscico Bay Area

As for the city that has the best drivers, the website claims that Orlando, Florida is the champion of 2018 with the city coming in at rock bottom on DUI's and and speeding tickets.

Source: quotewizard.com

