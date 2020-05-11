More 'back to normal' indications for the Sioux Falls area.

An executive order issued last month by South Dakota Governor Kirsti Noem urged people 65 years and older and those with a compromised immune system to stay home will be allowed to expire.

The order was for residents of the greater Sioux Falls area in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties.

Noem originally issued the order on April 6 as part of a broader strategy to help 'flatten the curve' of COVID-19 transmission.

According to Dakota News Now, the order was scheduled to expire on Monday, and Noem said she will not extend it.

Noem consulted with health care leaders before deciding to allow the order to expire.