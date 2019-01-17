Stay-at-Home Mom Salary Study Is Silly, Slights Working Moms

Salary.com released their annual study of how much stay-at-home moms would be paid for the work they do if they were paid. This year the number is $162,581.

The infographic they use to illustrate this shows the stay-at-home mom in a cartoon character as a "super mom" for taking on all of the "jobs" that they could possibly spend five minutes doing in a given day.

But what about the moms who do all that and work a full-time job? Seems to me they would be more valuable and requires an equal amount of, if not more, superpowers.

My wife is as good of a mom as I could imagine. She is no less of a mom because she doesn't stay home. She wasn't "blessed" to be able to stay home with her children.

Don't get me wrong, this is not a knock on stay-at-home moms. If you can financially do it and you want to, sweet! Stay home with your kids. My wife sometimes wished she had been able to stay home with our kids. And if you can and want to you should. But my wife does a lot of the same things on that silly list and also works full-time to further provide for our family and that is actually a quantifiable dollar amount.

The silly part of this story every year is the list of jobs that mom is supposedly doing that she should earn a salary, most of which I would guess are not at a level one could actually get paid for. Among them is photographer. I'm not sure taking pics for Instagram makes one a professional photographer. Network administrator is also listed. Just because mom unplugs the WiFi to get the kids off their devices does not make her a network admin. And while my wife tries to get her family to eat healthy, she would agree that throwing some chicken nuggets and french fries in the cart at Target does not make her a dietitian.

So you do you, whatever your situation allows and your desires want. But I think we can all agree that both working moms and stay-at-home moms are worth at least $162,581.