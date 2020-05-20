Let's be honest.

One of the things that has helped get us through this Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak is alcohol.

Whether it was dealing with the stress of not catching this virus, the challenges of working from home (or not working at all), or adding 'emergency educator' to your to-do list for your kids while they engaged in a healthy dose of 'remote learning', you've needed something to help you escape a bit until things start to resemble 'normal' again.

And so when you found yourself looking for just the right concoction to calm those frayed nerves, what was your go-to choice?

According to the latest search data from Google, South Dakotans were looking for something quick and easy - a screwdriver.

The Mount Rushmore State was one of three nationwide to choose the orange juice and vodka classic. Delaware and Kansas were the others.

But if you're looking for a way to upgrade your screwdriver, the folks at The Spruce Eats have a few suggestions:

Use a flavored vodka (like cucumber or vanilla)

Add simple syrup or grenadine to take some of the edge off of the OJ

Lighten things up with a little fizz from club soda or ginger ale

Go for some extra flavor by muddling berries, lemon, lime, peach, or kiwi in your glass.

If you're running low on vodka, try some tequila and you have yourself a horny bull cocktail.

According to Google's numbers, the country's most popular mixed drink is a whiskey-based Old Fashioned, which topped the searches in seven states (Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Oregon, Virginia, and Washington).

Thrillist has the entire list of all 50 states' favorite cocktail: