State Tuition Unchanged for Next Academic Year

Tuition and mandatory fees at all South Dakota universities for the next academic year will stay the same, that according to the South Dakota Board of Regents as they acknowledging difficult budget decisions in the coming months amid changing state revenues and the unknowns about federal stimulus dollars.

In Wednesday's release, the regents agreed to continue the public universities’ current 2019-20 tuition structure for the upcoming academic year, which includes summer and fall 2020 terms and spring 2021 term.

This encompasses Black Hills State University, Dakota State University, Northern State University, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, South Dakota State University, University of South Dakota. Plus South Dakota School for the Blind & Visually Impaired and South Dakota School for the Deaf.

In addition the board this week granted several academic program requests from four of its public universities.

And during their teleconference, members of the Board of Regents elected new officers for the coming year. Choosing John W. Bastian of Belle Fourche as president. He replaces Kevin Schieffer, who served as president since 2018 and continues as a member of the board.

South Dakota's universities continue all classes online.

